Public safety event Friday to honor fallen first responders; some streets closed

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will host its Public Safety Forces Day this week to remember law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty.
The event will be held at 10:55 a.m. Friday, adjacent to the Clark County Public Safety Memorial, at the northeast corner of East Columbia and North Limestone streets in downtown Springfield.
“President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 to be National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Day, but Springfield and Clark County agencies are coming together to honor and pay tribute to the members of both law enforcement and the fire and EMS service who have given their last full measure and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and in the service of the Springfield and Clark County community,” said Detective Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz.
During the ceremony, there will be temporary street closures from 10:30 a.m. to noon on North Limestone Street at East North Street, East Columbia Street and East Main Street; plus on East Columbia Street at North Fountain Avenue.
