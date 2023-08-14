Preliminary NTSB helicopter report gives new details of Clark County crash

A preliminary report investigating the July 29 Clark County helicopter crash in which the pilot died and Interstate 70 westbound and eastbound was shut down because of downed power lines details “substantial damage” to the aircraft and power lines.

While the report from the National Transportation Safety Board does not delve into potential causes for the crash in which pilot Isaac Lee Santos, 36, died, it details the path of the helicopter before it crash landed in a corn field.

The Bell 206-4 helicopter hit power lines in Springfield Twp. around 12:12 p.m. and crashed, knocking several lines onto westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70.

No one else reported serious injuries related to the crash or power lines.

According to the report, Santos was spraying a corn field heading east when the aircraft crashed into two 75-100-ft-tall high-tension power transmission lines near where he was spraying. The transmission lines were severed, and the helicopter crashed into the corn field on its side, abut 150 feet east of the power lines.

According to the report, a portion of the aircraft’s tail came off, which was later found in front of the “main wreckage.” Debris from the helicopter was spread throughout the site.

A navigation system was recovered from the cockpit, which the NTSB has for “further examination,” according to the report.

A final probable cause of the crash may not be determined for up to two years.

The helicopter was being used by Helicopter Applicators Inc., — a company that performs aerial applications such as herbicide and insecticide to farmland and other industries — based out of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The NTSB is heading the investigation into the crash, being assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

According to the report, weather conditions were clear during Santos’ flight.

After the on-scene investigation is complete, investigators will analyze the data and information collected to put together a timeline of events and determine the cause of the crash, according to the NTSB. A draft report will be written and brought before NTSB officials or a public board meeting for adoption.

Once the report is adopted, a final copy will be completed to be released publicly, according to the NTSB. If the investigation reveals safety issues, safety recommendations will be made.

The helicopter was found on July 29 deep into a cornfield off East Possum Road, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. Fire Dept., Clark County EMA and the Clark County Coroner’s Office responded.