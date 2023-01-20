BreakingNews
Power outage closes Clark County courts, municipal building
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Power outage closes Clark County courts, municipal building

News
By
59 minutes ago

Lingering power outages from storms Thursday caused two Clark County courts and an office building to close Friday.

“The Clark County Common Pleas Courthouse and the Clark County Municipal Building will be closed to the public today, Friday, Jan. 20, due to a lack of power at the building,” read a statement from the county. “It’s unclear when power will be restored.”

The county Municipal Building houses offices and Clark County Municipal Court.

Strong winds Thursday downed tree limbs and power lines, resulting in thousands of power outages throughout the Miami Valley. At one point more than 15,000 customers were without power.

ExploreStorms knock out power to more than 15,000; 1,200 still in dark

By Friday morning, there were fewer than 2,000 outages in the Miami Valley.

As of 7:31 a.m., there were 188 Clark County Ohio Edison customers without service. AES Ohio had 69 customers in the county without power.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph were reported Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The Dayton International Airport recorded 64 mph gusts and the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport reported winds of 54 mph.

ExploreGusts of 40-60 mph recorded: Where were the highest?

The winds also caused issues on local roads.

A tree fell on U.S. 68 South Thursday evening, resulting in multiple crashes including at least five vehicles in Springfield.

No injuries had been reported as of Thursday.

ExploreTree falls on US 68 South, leads to multiple crashes in Springfield

In Other News
1
Mercy Health leader shares plans for Springfield care
2
Things to do this weekend: library activities, blood drives and more
3
Tree falls on US 68 South, leads to multiple crashes in Springfield
4
Springfield police warn of spike in storage unit thefts
5
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top