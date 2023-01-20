Power outage closes Clark County courts, municipal building

Lingering power outages from storms Thursday caused two Clark County courts and an office building to close Friday.
“The Clark County Common Pleas Courthouse and the Clark County Municipal Building will be closed to the public today, Friday, Jan. 20, due to a lack of power at the building,” read a statement from the county. “It’s unclear when power will be restored.”
The county Municipal Building houses offices and Clark County Municipal Court.
Strong winds Thursday downed tree limbs and power lines, resulting in thousands of power outages throughout the Miami Valley. At one point more than 15,000 customers were without power.
By Friday morning, there were fewer than 2,000 outages in the Miami Valley.
As of 7:31 a.m., there were 188 Clark County Ohio Edison customers without service. AES Ohio had 69 customers in the county without power.
Wind gusts of more than 60 mph were reported Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The Dayton International Airport recorded 64 mph gusts and the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport reported winds of 54 mph.
The winds also caused issues on local roads.
A tree fell on U.S. 68 South Thursday evening, resulting in multiple crashes including at least five vehicles in Springfield.
No injuries had been reported as of Thursday.
