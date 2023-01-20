Power outage closes Clark County courts, municipal building

As of 7:31 a.m., there were 188 Clark County Ohio Edison customers without service. AES Ohio had 69 customers in the county without power.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph were reported Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The Dayton International Airport recorded 64 mph gusts and the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport reported winds of 54 mph.

The winds also caused issues on local roads.

A tree fell on U.S. 68 South Thursday evening, resulting in multiple crashes including at least five vehicles in Springfield.

No injuries had been reported as of Thursday.