US 68 South closes after tree falls on highway, leads to crashes in Springfield

16 minutes ago

U.S. 68 South is closed after a tree fell onto the highway, leading to multiple vehicle crashes.

The first crash was reported at 6:02 p.m. at the Dayton-Springfield Road overpass, south of U.S. 40, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

As many as five vehicles were reportedly involved in crashes, including some that hit the tree and other vehicles that struck cars that hit the tree, the patrol post said.

It is not clear whether there were any injuries, now how long it will take for the southbound lanes to reopen.

We will update this report with any new information.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

