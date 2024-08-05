Police say 2 critical after Saturday shooting; won’t comment on suspects

The known victims were a male who was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition; another male who was shot multiple times in the body and is in critical but stable condition; and a woman who was shot in the back and was treated and released, Byron said.

Byron said when police responded to York Street, they located the first man and began treating him on scene. Police then found the other two in the 600 block of Tibbetts Avenue. A car was also damaged in the incident.

The Springfield News-Sun generally does not name victims unless they have been charged with a crime in the incident themselves.

Springfield police had said on Sunday said that there were believed to be five victims.

“At this point we would just encourage if there are additional victims — there are a lot of people that fled that scene — if there are additional victims, we’d like to speak to them,” Byron said.

Byron declined to share specifics regarding the circumstances of the shooting, citing the pending investigation. The victims are believed to have been visiting a home in the area and shot while in front of the driveway of a home or on the sidewalk, he said.

The two male victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight helicopter.

The shooting is believed to have been an “isolated incident” with the victims and suspect or suspects likely knowing each other, Byron said. He declined to share suspect information.

He said that drones from the county sheriff’s office and Springfield Fire Rescue Division helped locate Ratliff and searched for additional victims. Anyone with video footage of the incident should reach out to detectives.

Springfield has had four homicides so far this year, Byron said. He said this incident is a high priority for the police department and there was a large response when it happened.

Anyone with information can reach SPD at 937-324-7716.