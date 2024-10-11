PHOTOS: Northern lights visible last night; expected to continue through Sunday

Do you see the northern lights outside your home last night?
A strong geomagnetic storm made the northern lights visible in some parts of U.S., including the lower Midwest last night. It’s expected to continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center.
“A coronal mass ejection is an eruption of solar material,” the NOAA said. “When they arrive at Earth, a geomagnetic storm can result.”
The aurora borealis is expected to be visible for northern states and part of the lower Midwest to Oregon.
The NOAA released view lines for aurora borealis. For Friday night, all of Ohio is outside of the view line, with the northern portion of the state inside the view line Saturday.
Credit: Nick Graham
