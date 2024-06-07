PHOTOS: Competition heats up at Solar Splash 2024

Kaden Torgerud, a student at Cedarville University, pilots his school's solar boat during one of the sprint heat against the University of Southern Indiana at Solar Splash 2024 Friday. Teams from eight colleges, from as far away as the University of Puerto Rico, participated in this years event at Champions Park Lake. Solar Splash, in its 30th year, is the World Championship of Collegiate Solar Boat racing. The five day event starts on June 4 and features five on-the-water competitive events, the solar slalom, the solar endurance and the solar sprint. BILL LACKEY/STAFF