PHOTOS: 6th Annual Golden Easter Egg Hunt

Erica Fish shows off the golden egg she found during the 6th Annual Great Golden Egg Hunt in Downtown Springfield Friday, March 29, 2024. The Golden Egg Hunt is a social media scavenger for all ages to seek out golden eggs to win a prize or colored eggs filled with candy in the downtown area. The egg hunt is organized by City Commissioner Tracey Tackett and prizes are donated by local businesses. According to Tracey, there were 4,000 colored eggs and 75 golden eggs scattered aroung town. BILL LACKEY/STAFF