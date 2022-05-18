P&G offices in downtown Cincinnati closed due to security concern

CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble’s downtown Cincinnati offices are closed down today after a “potential security concern,” according to an email sent to P&G employees.
There is a SWAT team stationed at the office after the company closed the offices out of an “abundance of caution,” the email said.
P&G contacted Cincinnati Police late Tuesday evening about the issue, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said.
“With the recent incidents surrounding the nation, P&G made the decision for their employees not to report to work this morning,” Sgt. Mitchell said.
The email to P&G employees also said an “extended Cincinnati police presence” will be at all office entrances today, and Sgt. Mitchell said CPD is currently assisting P&G with the security concern.
Currently, all other P&G locations in the Cincinnati area are open.
WCPO has contacted Quentin Graves with P&G. He had no comment on the situation.
No further information will be provided by CPD at this time, per Sgt. Mitchell.
