Panda Express to open later this month in Springfield

A newly built and long-awaited Panda Express in Springfield will open later this month.

The new restaurant is scheduled to open on Wednesday, Oct. 25, on North Bechtle Avenue, according to the public relations agency for Panda Express.

The Panda Express was built on the property where the former Portrait Innovations building was demolished last year in the Bechtle Crossing shopping center. It is in front of the Kohl’s store.

Explore CDC data shows Ohio whooping cough cases tops in US

The opening date for Panda Express has been a frequently asked question on social media, including the Clark County Food Fiends group.

The building was listed as sold in February 2022 to CFT NV Developments LLC for $900,000, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website.

The site plan for the project was approved by Springfield commission, and zoning was approved for the 0.39-acre plot along North Bechtle to allow for the construction of a new restaurant with a drive-through. Construction on the building started earlier this year in spring.

Panda Express is a family owned company that opened its first restaurant in 1983 and now has more than 2,000 locations. The casual, fast-food concept had been known for its locations in food courts inside shopping malls but now has stand-alone sites and is found inside universities, airports and other places.