CDC data shows Ohio whooping cough cases tops in U.S.

Ohio has reported more whooping cough cases this year than any state in the U.S., national data shows.

The state has 521 reported cases of the disease — called pertussis — this year through Sept. 30, followed by New York with 386, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The top five states in whooping cough reporting also include Arizona, 220; Pennsylvania, 205; and Texas, 191, CDC data states.

The number of cases of the highly infectious bacterial disease considered most serious for babies and young children has already surpassed 2022 totals for the entire year, CDC data shows.

The Atlanta-based agency’s records indicate 3,123 reported pertussis cases through Sept. 30 compared to 2,388 last year. Ohio’s total was 145 that year.

Montgomery County has seen a doubling of whooping cough cases compared to all of 2022 with two recent cases reported in Kettering City Schools.

Twenty-seven cases have been reported this year while 2022 saw 13 reported for the entire year, said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against it, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms usually develop within five to 10 days after contact with the bacteria that cause it, the CDC states. Sometimes symptoms do not develop for as long as three weeks.

Early symptoms can last up two weeks and usually include:

•Runny or stuffed-up nose

•Low-grade fever (less than 100.4°F)

•Mild, occasional cough (babies do not do this)

•pnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing) and cyanosis (turning blue or purple) in babies and young children

In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. Therefore, doctors often do not suspect or diagnose it until the more severe symptoms appear.