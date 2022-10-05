Clark County’s last Union soldier honored. Here’s what made Charles Needles notable

The plaque is part of an effort by the SUVCW to identify the last surviving Union Civil War veteran in each county in the nation. In Ohio, the organization said it identified the last Union veteran in 86 of the state’s 88 counties, and placed plaques on about a third of their graves.

SUVCW said Needles was active in the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union army veterans’ organization, held honorary memberships in multiple other local veterans’ organizations, and for many years served as Grand Marshal of the annual Springfield Memorial Day Parade.

Though he was originally from Champaign County, after his military service, Needles lived in Springfield until he died in 1944 at the age of 96. At the time, he was one of just 16 survivors in the state.