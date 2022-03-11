‘One stop shop’ helps those who want to be sub teachers in Clark County

The Springfield City School District coordinates for its own substitute teachers for individuals who want to teach in the city school.

The ESC supports local school districts by providing a variety of services to enhance learning to ensure each student succeeds. It’s the main processing center for county substitutes that makes sure each individual is equipped with what they need to be fully qualified as a substitute teacher or aide.

ODE said the temporary license is available at the request of the employing district and valid for teaching any class of any subject area and grade level.

The ESC has implemented additional procedures to obtain this new licensure.

Risa Elrod, a current substitute teacher through the ESC, said, “the flexibility of being a sub is just remarkable. They allow you to say yes and no to different jobs, and it’s just a wonderful way to go.”

If you want to become a substitute teacher and you have a bachelor’s degree, you must have a substitute teaching packet, transcripts and a substitute teaching license on file at the ESC Board Office.

The ESC is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday to help substitutes with BCI/FBI background checks, substitute paperwork, licensure support, substitute training and more.

How to apply

For more information on the new license procedures, substitute guidelines, how to obtain a substitute teaching license and more, visit clarkesc.org.