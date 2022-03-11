Hamburger icon
‘One stop shop’ helps those who want to be sub teachers in Clark County

Risa Elrod, a substitute teacher since 2014, shows the form new substitutes have to fill out for a background check when they come into the Clark County ESC Tuesday.

Credit: Bill Lackey

BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brooke Spurlock
13 minutes ago

A new state law is helping area school districts deal with shortages in substitute teachers.

Recently, Senate Bill 1 was passed, which permits school districts more flexibility in educational requirements for substitute teachers. It allows schools to hire individuals who may not have a teaching or college degree to help with the shortage of substitute teachers throughout the state.

The Clark County Educational Service Center is looking for individuals to apply as substitute teachers.

“The flexibility of this new law has certainly helped us bridge the gap of a depleted sub pool that serves our county schools,” ESC Superintendent Dan Bennett said.

The ESC is a “one stop shop” that coordinates for all individuals who want to apply to be a substitute teacher in the county schools, including Clark-Shawnee, Global Impact STEM Academy, Greenon, Northeastern, Northwestern, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, Southeastern and Tecumseh.

The Springfield City School District coordinates for its own substitute teachers for individuals who want to teach in the city school.

The ESC supports local school districts by providing a variety of services to enhance learning to ensure each student succeeds. It’s the main processing center for county substitutes that makes sure each individual is equipped with what they need to be fully qualified as a substitute teacher or aide.

Explore‘An honor to be involved:’ Longtime Springfield Foundation leader to retire in April

ODE said the temporary license is available at the request of the employing district and valid for teaching any class of any subject area and grade level.

The ESC has implemented additional procedures to obtain this new licensure.

ExplorePREVIOUS: Pandemic has compounded staffing issues at area schools

Risa Elrod, a current substitute teacher through the ESC, said, “the flexibility of being a sub is just remarkable. They allow you to say yes and no to different jobs, and it’s just a wonderful way to go.”

If you want to become a substitute teacher and you have a bachelor’s degree, you must have a substitute teaching packet, transcripts and a substitute teaching license on file at the ESC Board Office.

The ESC is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday to help substitutes with BCI/FBI background checks, substitute paperwork, licensure support, substitute training and more.

How to apply

For more information on the new license procedures, substitute guidelines, how to obtain a substitute teaching license and more, visit clarkesc.org.

