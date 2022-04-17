springfield-news-sun logo
X

One dead, one injured in fire at Urbana home

One person was killed in a fire on West Ward Street in Urbana on Sunday.

Combined ShapeCaption
One person was killed in a fire on West Ward Street in Urbana on Sunday.

News
By
41 minutes ago

One person was killed and another injured in an early morning fire at an Urbana home on Easter Sunday.

The fire was reported at 3:41 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ward Street.

According to Urbana Fire Division officials, fire crews saw “heavy fire on one side of a duplex” upon arrival. They found one person injured outside the home and transported them to Mercy Urbana hospital.

Several departments provided mutual aid in fighting the fire.

One person was found dead inside the home. That person’s name had not been released as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Urbana Fire Division staff. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is completing the investigation.

Six people were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by the Red Cross.

In Other News
1
Easter egg hunt fun returns to Young’s Dairy
2
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
3
Area health care workers point to pandemic’s impact on alcohol use in...
4
Mercy Health to invest over $100K in new technology for...
5
A blind aunt and Uncle Sam changed Gene Zeigler’s life

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top