One dead, one injured in fire at Urbana home

One person was killed and another injured in an early morning fire at an Urbana home on Easter Sunday.
The fire was reported at 3:41 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ward Street.
According to Urbana Fire Division officials, fire crews saw “heavy fire on one side of a duplex” upon arrival. They found one person injured outside the home and transported them to Mercy Urbana hospital.
Several departments provided mutual aid in fighting the fire.
One person was found dead inside the home. That person’s name had not been released as of late Sunday afternoon, according to Urbana Fire Division staff. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is completing the investigation.
Six people were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by the Red Cross.
