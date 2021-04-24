One dead after crash on state Routes 571 and 201

One person is dead after a crash near state Routes 571 and 201, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported. Initial reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office show that a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle. The victim was an 83-year-old man.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vehicle was traveling north on state Route 201 when it ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle that was traveling east on state Route 571. The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The passenger of the vehicle traveling eastbound was killed in the crash, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.
The extent of any other injuries is unknown.