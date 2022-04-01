Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice holds ribbon cutting, grand opening for Springfield office

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate its new office in Springfield.
The grand opening was held Wednesday for the office at 1830 N. Limestone St., according to a release from Mercy Hospice. The office, which is over 5,600 square feet, has more than 30 on staff to deliver care around the region to 130 patients a day.
There will be several services offered, including bereavement counseling through the OhioCommunity Mercy Hospice Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center, support and education provided by a team of counselors and social workers, and a space for volunteers who provide caregiver relief, visit with patients, perform veteran recognition ceremonies, deliver supplies, assist with office duties and make keepsake items for patients and families.
“Our mission is to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Melissa Blosser, director of care. “As a not-for-profit, community-based hospice, we are honored and privileged to serve the Springfield community and surrounding communities in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.”
Patients and families are supported by the care team that includes board-certified hospice and palliative care physicians, hospice-certified nurses and personal care specialist, social workers, chaplains, bereavement counseling professionals and volunteers, the release stated.
Hospice care is for people facing a life-limiting illness or injury and offers four levels of care ― routine care, crises care, general inpatient care and respite care. It involves a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support tailored to a patient’s needs.
For more information, visit www.CommunityMercyHospice.org.
