Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice holds ribbon cutting, grand opening for Springfield office

The grand opening was held Wednesday for the office at 1830 N. Limestone St., according to a release from Mercy Hospice. The office, which is over 5,600 square feet, has more than 30 on staff to deliver care around the region to 130 patients a day.

There will be several services offered, including bereavement counseling through the OhioCommunity Mercy Hospice Pathways of HopeSM Grief Counseling Center, support and education provided by a team of counselors and social workers, and a space for volunteers who provide caregiver relief, visit with patients, perform veteran recognition ceremonies, deliver supplies, assist with office duties and make keepsake items for patients and families.