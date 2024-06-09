Ohio Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old man in Clark County

By
47 minutes ago
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 73-year-old man who walked away from his residence and failed to return Sunday morning.

Donald W. Adams was last seen walking away from the Eaglewood Care Center at Villa Road around 5:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Adams is balding with gray hair.

ExploreHaitian-led community center identifies challenges, pressing needs for immigrant population

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office said Adams is a dementia patient at the care center.

Law enforcement officials ask people to call 911 if they see Adams.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

