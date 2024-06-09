Ohio Missing Adult Alert issued for 73-year-old man in Clark County

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a 73-year-old man who walked away from his residence and failed to return Sunday morning.
Donald W. Adams was last seen walking away from the Eaglewood Care Center at Villa Road around 5:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Adams is balding with gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
The sheriff’s office said Adams is a dementia patient at the care center.
Law enforcement officials ask people to call 911 if they see Adams.
