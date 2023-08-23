Northwestern Local Schools to close again Thursday after fatal bus crash

Northwestern Local Schools will be closed to students Thursday after a fatal crash involving a district bus and a minivan that resulted in a student death and dozens of injuries.

According to the school’s Facebook, students will return Friday. Staff members will still go to work and will be trained on supporting students when they return.

The school also closed Wednesday and had grief counseling available.

Student Aiden Clark was killed in the crash.

Around 8:14 a.m., a 2010 Honda Odyssey in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station, northwest of Springfield in Clark County went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the minivan by driving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles still collided and the bus flipped on its top.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield.

The Northwestern Local Schools bus had 52 students and one driver aboard at the time of the crash.