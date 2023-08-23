BreakingNews
Student killed in school bus crash that injured dozens identified

Northwestern Local Schools to close again Thursday after fatal bus crash

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Northwestern Local Schools will be closed to students Thursday after a fatal crash involving a district bus and a minivan that resulted in a student death and dozens of injuries.

According to the school’s Facebook, students will return Friday. Staff members will still go to work and will be trained on supporting students when they return.

The school also closed Wednesday and had grief counseling available.

Student Aiden Clark was killed in the crash.

Around 8:14 a.m., a 2010 Honda Odyssey in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station, northwest of Springfield in Clark County went left of the center line into the path of the oncoming school bus. The bus driver attempted to avoid the minivan by driving onto the shoulder, but the vehicles still collided and the bus flipped on its top.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, is charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. Joseph and a passenger in the minivan had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield.

The Northwestern Local Schools bus had 52 students and one driver aboard at the time of the crash.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

