Northwestern elementary students will have no school for teacher’s funeral services

Northwestern Elementary School students will not have school Thursday to attend funeral services of a teacher who died last week.
Diana Buffenbarger, 54, of Springfield, died March 28, according to her obituary on Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory’s website. She dedicated three decades as an elementary school teacher at Northwestern.
“In order for her Warrior family to attend her services and pay respect to her family, Northwestern Elementary will not be in session on Thursday,” a post to the district’s Facebook page said.
The junior/senior high school will remain open as usual.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Littleton & Rue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Private burial services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wapakoneta.
