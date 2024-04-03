Northwestern elementary students will have no school for teacher’s funeral services

“In order for her Warrior family to attend her services and pay respect to her family, Northwestern Elementary will not be in session on Thursday,” a post to the district’s Facebook page said.

The junior/senior high school will remain open as usual.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Littleton & Rue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Private burial services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wapakoneta.