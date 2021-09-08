springfield-news-sun logo
X

Northeastern schools to go virtual for 2 days

Northeastern schools will go virtual for two days due to the rise in cases and quarantines. Here, the new Northeastern PK-12 School rises up behind the playground for South Vienna School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Northeastern schools will go virtual for two days due to the rise in cases and quarantines. Here, the new Northeastern PK-12 School rises up behind the playground for South Vienna School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
47 minutes ago

Northeastern Local School District will move to virtual learning for two days due to the rise in coronavirus cases and quarantines.

Northeastern announced Wednesday it is moving several schools including Northeastern Middle and High School and Northridge Elementary and Middle School to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday.

ExploreNortheastern’s new district-level student advisory team meets for first time

“The Northeastern Local School District is committed to the safety and health of our students and staff,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “This decision was reached in consultation with the Clark County Combined Health District’s Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.”

The district reported 34 positive and 241 quarantined cases, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.

ExplorePilot program to reduce number of quarantines could affect Clark, Champaign schools

For those that need lunch while students are virtual, Northridge Elementary and Middle School families can pick up lunch at the front door and Northeastern Middle and High School families can pick up lunch at the back band door from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kronour said the district will work closely with the CCCHD to evaluate next steps.

In Other News
1
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations
2
CLARK COUNTY: COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccinations
3
Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top