Northeastern schools to go virtual for 2 days

Northeastern Local School District will move to virtual learning for two days due to the rise in coronavirus cases and quarantines.
Northeastern announced Wednesday it is moving several schools including Northeastern Middle and High School and Northridge Elementary and Middle School to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday.
“The Northeastern Local School District is committed to the safety and health of our students and staff,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “This decision was reached in consultation with the Clark County Combined Health District’s Health Commissioner Charles Patterson.”
The district reported 34 positive and 241 quarantined cases, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard.
For those that need lunch while students are virtual, Northridge Elementary and Middle School families can pick up lunch at the front door and Northeastern Middle and High School families can pick up lunch at the back band door from 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kronour said the district will work closely with the CCCHD to evaluate next steps.