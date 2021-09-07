springfield-news-sun logo
Northeastern’s new district-level student advisory team meets for first time

Northeastern's new district-level student advisory team will meet 3 times a year to collaborate on various topics. The first meeting was held Sept. 1. Contributed
By Brooke Spurlock
Group to collaborate on various topics throughout school year.

Northeastern Local School’s new district-level Superintendent’s Student Advisory Team met for the first time last week to collaborate on various topics.

The team will most likely meet three times a year — fall, winter and spring — to discuss things going on in the schools, whether it be improving the school culture to brainstorming service ideas, according to the district’s superintendent.

The team has 14 students involved with at least one from each school building ranging from fourth- to 12-graders.

“Our students are our target audience. This advisory allows the district to have open communications with our students and allows our students to have a voice,” said Superintendent John Kronour.

The first meeting was held Wednesday. Kronour asked the team two things: How is the start of the school year going for them, both positive and negative, and is there anything they would like to see the district improve.

“The students had the opportunity to discuss a range of topics, from how the start of the school year is going to ways to incorporate more life skills into students’ schedules and suggestions to help first-year students get acclimated to their new building environments,” Kronour said. “A common theme expressed by the students was how much they enjoy being in-person where they can see their friends and find learning more accessible.”

