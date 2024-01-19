New Urbana health, wellness building: At look at the 4 tenants and what they will offer

The new building, named 1300, is being developed by Howell Land Development at the intersection of South Main Street (U.S. Route 68) and State Route 55.

The four tenants will include Ohio Valley Surgical, Gemini Coffee & Eats, All Is Well Massage and 937ROOTS. A look at what is planned by each:

Ohio Valley Surgical

Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital is branching out from Springfield to Urbana with its new Ohio Valley Physical Therapy location, which will provide PT services as well as lymphedema, vestibular and concussion programs, with plans to add pelvic floor therapy, Parkinson’s Big and Loud Therapy, and osteoporosis programs. There will be additional office space to allow physician specialists to rotate through the location.

“This new 2,700-square-foot facility will allow us to continue to meet the needs of our patients. When we were presented with this opportunity, it seemed like the perfect place to expand our Physical Therapy program. We serve many patients from Urbana and surrounding areas already, so wanted to give them a location that is closer to home for their therapy care,” said Brandy Fyffe, Ohio Valley Rehabilitation Services director.

Ohio Valley has around 3,000 visitors a month between their two Springfield locations, with many coming from Champaign County and northern Clark County.

“Ohio Valley Physical Therapy offers our patients seamless rehabilitation and physical therapy programing following their care at Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital. It makes sense for us to meet our patients closer to home for these important therapy services as we continue our mission to elevate the standard of health care in our community,” said Ohio Valley CEO Ron Connovich.

Gemini Coffee & Eats

Co-owners Nikki Roth and Missy Huber, identical twins, always wanted to own a food and drink place together and this opportunity “popped up at the perfect time” when they saw an ad on Facebook. They reached out to the owner and “saw eye to eye with the vision of what this location would be.”

The shop, named after Gemini, the twin stars, will be a local-style, farm to drive-thru or table. All syrups are locally made with simple ingredients, there will be inhouse made blended drinks and cold foam, local milk and pastries, bagels and breakfast made by a local pastry chef, lunch offerings such as stromboli, wraps, chili and salads, each week a new menu item will be offered, and gluten-free options will be available.

“The idea was to offer the community things that people can locally provide when possible. Simple, clean ingredients,” Roth said. “We have invested in a state-of-the-art Espresso machine that will allow for very fast drive-thru times and designed to make consistent drinks every time.”

The two grew up in Oklahoma and come from a family of 10 children. Roth married her husband Brian in Oregon in 2017, they have two daughters, and moved to Urbana in 2022. Huber married her husband Josh in Oklahoma in 2014, later moving to Oregon, they have two sons and one daughter, and are in the process of moving to Urbana.

“We both have always done everything together ... (We’ve) always had a passion to open a business together,” Roth said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to have this building and to be able to create it as our own during the construction process. Howell Land Development has been above and beyond allowing our input and ideas along the way.”

All Is Well Massage

Owner Abbey Dixon, a licensed massage therapist, started Massage on Monument Square in March 2010, but will soon be All Is Well Massage Therapy at the new space.

Dixon said she called Andy Howell, of Howell Land Development, “on a whim” about the space, which initially had a different tenant, but he called her the next week and the “rest is history.”

“It truly feels amazing (to open the new space),” Dixon said. " ... I’m so pumped to continue loving my job and my clients.”

The massage shop will offer relaxation, deep tissue, medical, hot stones and couples massages, plus cupping and other services will be added. Along with Dixon, there are two other massage therapists, Allie Layne and Audrey Brooks, who have been with her for almost 10 years.

Dixon is from Springfield and has been married for almost 15 years, has a daughter, son and grandchild.

Explore Lawyers for man accused in fatal school bus crash seek to dismiss case

937ROOTS

Owner Amy Jumper, stylist, learned about the new space from Dixon, who is her friend, and reached out to Howell and signed a lease “almost immediately.”

“I’m over the moon (about moving into the new space). I can’t express how excited I am,” she said. “1300 is dear to my heart because all three of the local business owners going into this location are female owned. Not only that but our architect is also a female. It’s truly an honor to be on this journey with such amazing women.”

Jumper received her cosmetology license in 1993, started off as an independent contractor then opened her first salon known as The Hair Closet in 2011.

The 937ROOTS salon will offer hair care, makeup services and skin care.

Jumper holds a seat on the Urbana City Council, first ward, is an active member of the Cancer Association of Champaign County and has a daughter.