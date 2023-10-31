New Springfield restaurant promises Greek food and more in a familiar spot

A new Greek restaurant is planning a soft opening as soon as later this week for the northeastern part of Springfield in the site of a longtime Italian restaurant that closed earlier this year.

Eat Greek And More will open at 2384 Mechanicsburg Road, where Mic’s Restaurant closed in June after 35 years in business.

Owner Moe Sabarna said he is considering a grand opening for Eat Greek And More at a later date but asking for patience from customers in the early going as staff gets trained on the food and processes involved.

“I just want to make sure we go step by step,” Sabarna said Tuesday afternoon.

Eat Greek And More will feature Greek food, naturally, but also include some American offerings such as chicken wings and burgers, he said.

The Greek dishes will include chicken shawarma, grape leaves, kabobs, gyro dishes, hummus and other traditional foods. Sabarna noted he also will offer Greek fries and soups, including a lentil soup great for fall and winter. He has a case full of desserts, too.

His Greek cooking started with his mother.

“My mom is Greek. She knows all about it,” Sabarna said.

Her teaching, his own culinary training and his work in restaurants since 2012 have led him to this moment, he said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Sabarna operates a carryout business called Greek Spot Fish and Chicken at 1222 S. Center St., open since 2021.

The new location will allow Sabarna the opportunity to grow and do more.

“I’m trying to build myself from there and get bigger,” he said.

The new restaurant will add a Facebook page soon.

Sabarna said he is still hiring staff. Anyone interested in working at Eat Greek And More should contact him by phone at 937-717-0094.

Eat Greek And More will be open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. Hours will be 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.