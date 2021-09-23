New Springfield grocery could be serving shoppers as early as November

Explore onprofit organizations to be involved with the grocery store of Springfield

The news of the store’s expected opening date comes as renovations to the building that will house the grocery are underway and Groceryland is beginning its recruiting and hiring process for the store.

Dr. Patel said they plan to invest about $2 million into the new store. So far, a little over a million dollars has been spent for renovations and other associated costs, he added.

That includes a new roof to the building as well as the replacement of floors, ceilings and other fixtures.

Caption The exterior of the future Groceryland on South Limestone Street.

Dr. Patel said they also plan to hire 60 employees for the Springfield store.

However, he said not all of those positions will be filled by the time the store opens. The goal is to hire around 25 to 30 people by that time.

The opening of Groceryland will allow the area to shed its designation as food desert, an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

The south side of Springfield has fit that classification since the South Limestone Street Krogerclosed in March 2020, impacting an estimated 22,000 people.

That closure prompted community discussions of not only finding a replacement but making sure that when a new grocery opened, it would be supported enough to stay.

It was announced in May that Groceryland would take the former Kroger’s place.

Caption Groceryland owners Dr. Vipul Patel, left, and his business partner, Ravindra Patel, at the old Kroger site on South Limestone Street where they plan to open a new grocery store.

Dr. Patel has been practicing medicine in Springfield since 2003. He said that opening a grocery store in the southside is not only a business opportunity, but also fulfilling a crucial community need.

He said that Groceryland became interested in potentially purchasing the property after hearing concerns about the area being a food desert.

“As a physician, the first step to consider is the point of need. Home, hospital or grocery store, I am ready to meet the community of Springfield right where they are,” Dr. Patel previously told the News-Sun.

Groceryland, earlier this year, purchased the property, which had been given to the city, for around $769,000.

Caption The future Groceryland location still under construction on South Limestone Street Wednesday.

The store will offer fresh meat as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. It will also include a bakery.

Dr. Patel said that he would also be interested in getting area nonprofits involved with the grocery store.

That partnership could help provide services such as transportation to the store.

