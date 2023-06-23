Growth on east side of Springfield leads to new Clark County library branch

The Clark County Public Library will soon have a new branch location on the eastside of Springfield, which is experiencing growth through new housing developments.

The new branch will be located at 191-193 South Tuttle Drive, in the shopping plaza near Walmart.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The roughly 5,000-square-feet location will feature a small meeting room, study rooms, computers, books and materials.

“The library board and the director have been looking to expand the CCPL’s reach in Clark County with more physical locations and more bookmobile stops to make accessing our materials and services even more convenient for Clark Countians,” said Allison Peck, public relations manager.

Bill Martino, library director, said the library board has been “very supportive” on the expanded library services.

“We feel very fortunate to be in a position where we can expand library services to the extent that we are,” he said. “The library board ... recognizes the value of a strong library system and its impact on Clark County.”

Library officials decided to add another branch in Springfield because of the area’s growth, including the development of the Bridgewater neighborhood near Walmart and the upcoming development where the former Melody Drive In was located.

“The east end of the county is experiencing much growth. It made sense for us to have a location in that area,” Peck said.

The library had a total of 21,903 patrons in May and 21,318 in April at its main location and the Park, Southgate, Houston and Enon branches.

Valerie Lough, community information coordinator for Springfield, said the library is one of the community’s “enduring treasures.”

“Through their family-friendly programs and activities for kids, the library provides invaluable services to the community that will benefit generations to come,” she said. “As Springfield continues to progress and experience growth, it’s exciting to see how well community partners like the public library find innovative ways to meet the needs of those it serves.”

Before opening, the space will need to be retrofitted to meet library needs, and the library will seek an architect then renovate the interior of the new branch, Peck said.

Once the architect is selected and the renovation is finished, the library will begin the process of populating the branch with materials and staff.

Peck said they’re excited to offer another access point to the services the library offers.

“While traditional materials are still a focus, we know through community input that meeting spaces and other non-traditional resources are what the community is looking for in the library of today,” she said.

The new branch is estimated to open in early 2024, and it will continue the growth of the library system. The Southgate Branch is one recently renamed and relocated, and a new Northridge Branch to be built.

The Northridge branch should see construction begin soon with a planned spring 2025 opening. It will be in the 4000 block of Middle Urbana Road, a little more than seven miles from the main branch in downtown Springfield. It will serve around 7,500 people in Northridge and nearly 11,000 people in Moorefield Twp.

The Clark County Public Library system has multiple branches, with three in Springfield, one in Enon and one in South Charleston. The library also has a bookmobile that travels around the county.

Library patrons by location

May / April

Main Library: 11,107 / 11,530

Park: 3,745 / 3,639

Southgate: 2,683 / 2,155

Enon: 2,376 / 2,462

Houston: 1,992 / 1,532

Total: 21,903 / 21,318