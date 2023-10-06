New Springfield car wash to open in December

A new car wash being built in Springfield is scheduled to open in December.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash is being built on the site of a former shopping plaza in the 1300 block of West First Street.

The car wash will open in December at 1378 W. First St., with a grand opening celebration all month long.

“This marks our first WhiteWater Express site in the Springfield area and our 20th in the state of Ohio,” WhiteWater Express Car Wash officials said. “We are genuinely delighted to become a part of your community and look forward to serving you at our car wash soon.”

Officials said the new business will offer five days of free car washes and an exclusive membership deal during the opening.

The new car wash will offer signature services, monthly unlimited memberships, free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners, detailed air guns and other amenities, just as they are at nearly 100 other locations nationwide.

“Our new Springfield location also opens doors to fresh career opportunities for both new and existing team members in the local job market,” officials said.

The new car wash is being built in the area where Cousin Vinny’s Pizza had been. The same plaza previously housed a Capitol Cleaners, Subway and a check-cashing business. A second building in the plaza remains in use.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash has locations in six states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

