Urbana tavern reopens with updates to create a ‘Cheers’ type atmosphere

An Urbana tavern closed for about six weeks has reopened, offering customers a refreshed interior, a new menu and a new gathering space that can be booked for private events.

The Miami Street Tavern, 116 Miami St., opened its doors again Friday after closing in August and working on a refresh for the location.

Owner Kevin Smith said, “We’re hoping to create more of a ‘Cheers’ type atmosphere.”

Smith said they removed the dividing walls between the bar and restaurant seating area in the main part of the building.

Additions include two pool tables, two online digital dartboards capable of remote league play, a TouchTunes jukebox and six televisions with streaming sports packages.

“We made these changes to give the place more of a sports bar atmosphere,” Smith said.

The kitchen includes new freezers, cooking equipment, coolers, lighting and ventilation.

The menu features traditional pub fare featuring fried appetizers, wings, burgers and sandwiches.

“Our full menu is available from open to close,” Smith said. “I believe we’re one of the only late-night options that isn’t fast food in Urbana.”

Miami Street Tavern is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., plus Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. It is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Miami Street Tavern offers seasonal beers and IPAs on tap, plus top-shelf bourbon selections and other drinks, Smith said.

The back room is now available to rent for private parties and events. For details, call 937-772-4009. It features a new stage for live entertainment and music.

A Facebook post asked residents for any music or comedy acts that Miami Street Tavern could book.

The back room has a separate entrance, bar area, restroom facilities and seats 75 people or a standing capacity of 115.

The building previously housed the now-closed Coppertop restaurant and is just west of Monument Square.

Miami Street Tavern is part of Urbana’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA district.