New outdoor dog park and trails to see grand opening

Community members are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event with them. The opening will include food such as shredded chicken or BBQ pork sandwich, chips and a water; prizes such as a Furbo Dog Camera, a Roomba vacuum, a $100 Amazon gift card or a dog themed gift basket that includes yeti bowls, toys and treats; and live music by Charlie Tatman. The CCAWL is asking for a $5 donation for the food, and anyone who wears the limited edition CCAWL shirt will get a free dinner.

Anyone who also signs up to be a member of the CCAWL event will get 10% off a membership and will get a free raffle ticket to be entering into a drawing for prizes.

Memberships cost $100 per year for an individual and $150 per year for a family. There is also a special discount for veterans and seniors.

King said the new park and trails was funded without any grants or scholarships, and that their annual Golf Scramble fundraiser is what helped launch the project.

“However, we are looking for sponsors to add new features including a shelter house, splash pad and outdoor equipment to enrich the park,” he said. “These newly added features are sort of a gift and thank you to our members for supporting our mission and our cause, especially through the last two years which have been a very trying time for everyone. Our supporters remained steadfast in providing and donating during this pandemic and we want to show our appreciation.”