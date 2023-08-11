New Haitian food truck to open in Springfield on Saturday

Springfielders can now enjoy a second Haitian food option at a Caribbean-themed food truck located on East Main Street that plans to be open for more than 12 hours daily.

Creole Bites will have a grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1832 E. Main St. near East Main Furniture. The food truck serves a variety of Haitian dishes, including griot (fried pork), taso kabrit (fried goat), bannann fri (fried plantains) and korosol (soursop smoothies).

Marie Morett, a member of a group of people who developed the food truck, said it will allow people to get Haitian food at an affordable price.

“When it comes to immigration, the food had to follow,” Morett said. “We Haitian people, we are mad about food; food is life, and most of the time, unfortunately, when we are traveling abroad, it’s very complicated to find good Haitian food. When you find it, it’s kind of pricey.”

The truck will be open Tuesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Morett said much like other endeavors in Haitian culture, numerous people in the community came together to make a business plan to bring more Haitian food to Springfield. They landed on a food truck instead of a brick-and-mortar restaurant because it is less complicated.

“The group actually was like. ‘OK, we are all for this and some of us can cook, some of us are very good business oriented person. Why not bring all this together and create a business?” Morett said.

The truck is now the second place for people to get Haitian food in Springfield, with the Rose Goute Creole restaurant opening at the end of July on South Limestone Street at the intersection of John Street.

The food truck will stay in its location, where it is surrounded by decorative palm trees and string lights and will have Caribbean music playing, giving it a “Caribbean vibe,” Morett said.

The food truck is unique in that it offers free delivery to places within 10 minutes of the truck, Michael Moiyallah, another member of the group, said. It will also be available on Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Morett said she recommends the fried goat, fried pork, rice and beans and fried malanga (from the taro root).

Creole Bites is run by a group of friends who are passionate about sharing their culture with other Springfielders, Morett said.

“We are a group of young and hard-working people, and before everything else, we are friends, so it makes things easy,” Morett said.

The city has seen an influx of Haitian immigrants in the last five years, with some estimating 5,000 to 7,000 Haitians living here now.

Morett said the opening of the business shows that the city is a good place for business opportunities and bringing different cultures together.

“It’s not only a matter of selling food or having a place Haitian people can go, but I think a place where everyone is welcome to come and learn while having good food,” Morett said.