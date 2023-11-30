New Carlisle to ring in the holidays Friday, Saturday

BreakingNews
New Carlisle workers have been preparing the city’s holiday tree for the annual Christmas events Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Friday at 7 p.m., New Carlisle will light its downtown Christmas tree at Main and Washington streets.

On Saturday morning, Santa arrives by airplane at 9:30 a.m. at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport east of New Carlisle on Route 571.

New Carlisle will have its traditional Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday with lineup starting at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Madison and Main streets. The parade ends at the New Carlisle Fire House, 315 N. Church St., where there will be a mini concert, refreshments, visits with Santa, and a costume contest.

To take part in the costume contest, kids aged 12 or less must dress as a holiday or storybook character and walk in the parade. Prizes will be awarded.

