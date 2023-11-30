New Carlisle to ring in the holidays Friday, Saturday

On Saturday morning, Santa arrives by airplane at 9:30 a.m. at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport east of New Carlisle on Route 571.

New Carlisle will have its traditional Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday with lineup starting at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Madison and Main streets. The parade ends at the New Carlisle Fire House, 315 N. Church St., where there will be a mini concert, refreshments, visits with Santa, and a costume contest.

To take part in the costume contest, kids aged 12 or less must dress as a holiday or storybook character and walk in the parade. Prizes will be awarded.