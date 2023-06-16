New Carlisle resident returns book to library 40 years later

A local resident returned a book that his son checked out from the New Carlisle Public Library 40 years ago.

Erin Dechaene checked a book out called, “Wacky Witch: The Royal Birthday,” in 1983 from the old New Carlisle library when he was eight years old and forgot to return it, said his father Kendall.

Kendall said he found the book while cleaning out his house and brought it back to the library on Thursday.

“While going through that, I came across the book. When I looked at the back, I noticed that it was a library book, so I pulled out the card and couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said.

Library director Beth Freeman said it was “really fun” for the staff to see the book.

“To see something from the ‘little white library,’ as the old building is described, with the old stamps and sleeve for the checkout slip, was a lovely bit of the past,” she said. “All the staff took a peek at it and thought it was great fun that the book had come home after all that time. It was a nice reminder for me of how long this library has been here for the community, and what a great relationship we have always enjoyed with our patrons.”

Tillie Jamison, adult program specialist, said when she saw the book, she told Kendall he was lucky they don’t have fines anymore even though they were probably only one to five cents a day back then.

“We don’t charge overdue fines any longer, but we are estimating an overdue charge of around $7,300,” she said.

Kendall’s wife, Donna, had a huge collection of books. She passed away last month, so Kendall and his son have been cleaning out all the books and donating them to the library.

Freeman said Kendall, his wife and their family have been active users and supporters of the library for, “clearly,” over 40 years. She said most of the donations have come from Kendall cleaning out his home and included books, manuals, items of local historical interest, and art supplies that can be used in both kid and adult programs.