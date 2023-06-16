What’s happening this weekend: speaker series, craft fair and more

Speaker Series

This month’s edition of Mercy Health — Springfield’s Speaker Series will be Rebecca Harris, CNP with Mercy Health — MercyCrest Family Medicine, who will speak on the topic of diabetes.

The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. today, both online via Zoom and in-person at COhatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Corner Conference Room.

In-person attendance is limited, so pre-registration is required. To reserve a seat or request the virtual link, email jdahlberg@mercy.com.

Right to Life Walk

Clark County Right to Life’s annual ride, walk or run for life will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Individuals, families and groups are welcome and will start at Old Reid Park Shelter House on Croft Road, west of the park entrance.

The event will include hot dogs, beverages and snacks, and prizes will be awarded at 11 a.m.

Registration is free but there is a $20 donation for a shirt. To register, call 937-572-9193.

Craft Fair

The Bow-Wow & Meow Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park to benefit the Clark County SPCA.

There will be over 40 vendors, pet adoptions and food trucks. From 12 to 2 p.m., while supplies last, the SPCA will do $20 microchips, which includes the registration.

For more information, visit the Clark County SPCA’s Facebook.

Library Bookmobile

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stops from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Juneteenth Celebration at the Gammon House, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at KidsFest at Veterans Park.

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn. These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Crabill Homestead

The 1820s Crabill Homestead, 2800 Croft Road, above the C.J. Brown Reservoir, will be open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

At 2 p.m. on both afternoons, guests from the OSUE Master Gardeners of Clark County will talk about the history of the pioneer garden and their own Early Ohio Settlers Garden at Snyder Park.

The house will be open for tours both days for a chance to learn more about the house and what life was like for the Crabill Family who lived there. Tours are free, but a $5 donation per person is suggested.

Garden Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 11:45 a.m. on Monday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.