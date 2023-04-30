New Carlisle, Pleasant Twp. residents face ballot issues

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in those precincts and throughout Ohio in areas with issues or races.

A look at the issues before voters:

New Carlisle renewals

The New Carlisle issues are a 6-year, 1-mill property tax levy to supplement the city’s general fund to go toward health services, as well as a 5-year, 3-mill property tax levy for fire and emergency services.

For the fire levy, owners of a house valued at $100,000 will pay the same $105 per year paid now, and the renewal will generate $240,000 annually.

The city’s fire department uses levy funds to help cover salaries of emergency personnel, purchase equipment for firefighters and fund the purchase of vehicles, among other expenses.

Fire chief Steve Trusty said it costs nearly $4,000 to equip a firefighter with gear, from helmet to boot. He said the department also needs a new medic vehicle because the current backup vehicle has more than 200,000 miles on it.

The health levy renewal, which funds health services for New Carlisle residents through the general fund, costs the owner of a $100,000 home $35, and it will generate $76,000 annually.

Pleasant Twp. fire issue

Officials in Pleasant Twp. are asking for their first new levy since 2005, seeking voter approval of a 5-year, 2.5-mill additional property tax levy.

If approved, it would pay for fire and emergency services, with Fire Chief Mike Willis noting increased costs of equipment, fuel, supplies, payroll and more.

The levy expected to cost the owner of a $100,000 house $88 per year and would generate $239,000 annually, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Passage will allow the department to continue to provide fire and EMS services, plus help with planned replacement of equipment. The second fire engine is 36 years old and could be replaced; the brush truck is 24 years old and could be repaired or replaced.

The department has 24 employees, and levy passage would allow the township to be competitive in bringing on and keeping personnel, Willis said.

Precinct voting

Other Clark County voters who can cast ballots are in select precincts.

A precinct in Mad River Twp. with more than 1,000 voters can cast a ballot on a $24.6 million bond issue to fund projects that were cut from the new Fairborn High School because of inflation.

The bond issue is a 1.75-mill, 34-year property tax. This would amount to $60 for the owner of a $100,000 home annually, according to the election board.

In a Bethel Twp. precinct, 1,453 people are eligible to vote on an issue after Shri Laxmi and Kuber LLC filed a petition for the Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at 2432 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

In Springfield’s city 7 precinct, 1,246 voters can cast ballots on a request by Cracker Barrel on West Leffel Lane for Sunday liquor sales.