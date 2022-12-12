New Carlisle gets $400K from state for street prone to problems

The stretch of roadway slated for the next phase — slated to begin in 2023 — has seen many deep potholes due to drainage issues of the storm sewers that line the street. Rainwater overflows from the drains, causing damage to the street.

Fenwick Drive contains 38 households, according to the city’s application for funding.

“The county has been very great to work with. It’s truly a blessing,” Bridge said. “And this funding is needed to better serve citizens.”

The project’s first phase, which also included new pavement and storm drain improvement, was funded by more than $360,000 in CDBG funding and was completed earlier this year.

CDBG funds are awarded to communities in order to address a variety of issues in blighted and low-moderate income areas. Funds are distributed based on a state formula and distributed each year.

The county has previously used the funding for street, sidewalk and water improvements in New Carlisle, Catawba, Mad River Twp. and Green Twp.