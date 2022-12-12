springfield-news-sun logo
New Carlisle gets $400K from state for street prone to problems

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
57 minutes ago
Roadway has seen many deep potholes, drainage issues.

The second phase of work on a New Carlisle street prone to potholes and water problems is getting a more than $400,000 funding boost though a state grant allotted to Clark County.

The Clark County commission approved the allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) critical infrastructure funding through the county’s development department for the next leg of the Fenwick Drive improvement project at their meeting Wednesday.

The project’s next phase will cover 1,250 feet of street and drainage improvements, including installing new curbs, gutters and storm drains and laying new pavement, according to New Carlisle city manager Randy Bridge.

The city will be matching the grant funding with roughly $66,000 of its own funding through the 2-mill continuing street levy passed in 2012, as well as the city’s general fund.

The stretch of roadway slated for the next phase — slated to begin in 2023 — has seen many deep potholes due to drainage issues of the storm sewers that line the street. Rainwater overflows from the drains, causing damage to the street.

Fenwick Drive contains 38 households, according to the city’s application for funding.

“The county has been very great to work with. It’s truly a blessing,” Bridge said. “And this funding is needed to better serve citizens.”

The project’s first phase, which also included new pavement and storm drain improvement, was funded by more than $360,000 in CDBG funding and was completed earlier this year.

CDBG funds are awarded to communities in order to address a variety of issues in blighted and low-moderate income areas. Funds are distributed based on a state formula and distributed each year.

The county has previously used the funding for street, sidewalk and water improvements in New Carlisle, Catawba, Mad River Twp. and Green Twp.

