New barbershop to open in South Charleston: Truck driver trains for career change

A new barbershop will open soon in South Charleston.

Hammy J’s Barbershop will host a grand opening on Saturday at 9 W. Mound St. The shop will accept walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will also by a canopy set up during the event with Shoemaker’s hot deli for $7.

“It feels amazing (to open a shop). It’s a relief to know that I am my own boss,” said owner Joe Hamilton.

Hamilton, who was a truck driver for about 22 years, decided to open a barbershop because he wanted to do something different.

He said he and his best friend, Mary Jane Dennis, were sitting on the porch, “and I was thinking I wanted to do something different,” he said. “I went over (to the building across the street) and knocked on the door. An older lady answered and I asked if she’d be interested in selling the shop. She said she’d go home and ask her husband. .. The next day, she said she’d sell it to me.”

After that, Hamilton said he called around to barber schools. He attended Ron West Barber College and graduated in 14 months, all while renovating the shop, with the help of his partner, Nick Casula, who helped build it; Dan Dean, who took apart two cupolas and made them one; and Vicki South, who helped paint.

The old-school, 600-square-foot barbershop will offer several services such as haircuts, straight razor shaves, neck shaves, hot lather for shaving, shoe shine, facials, waxing and more by three barbers, including Hamilton. The main costs will be $20 for a haircut and straight razor shave, $16 haircut for those 65 and older, $25 for a haircut and beard trim and $10 haircut for first responders and veterans.

Hamilton has lived in South Charleston his whole life and is the fifth generation there. He has two kids, Daedra and Broc Hamilton.

During the week the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed Monday. Walk-ins are only accepted on weekends. To schedule an appointment, call 937-462-5100.

For more information, visit the Hammy J’s Barbershop Facebook page.