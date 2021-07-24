Nearly 30 Clark County roads resurfaced this spring following pandemic delay

A resurfacing project that impacted nearly 30 roads in Clark County, half of which was funded through an Ohio Public Works Commission grant, is in its end stages following a pandemic-induced delay.
The Clark County Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday the final change order for the project, which totaled nearly $2.2 million.
Jurisdictions included in the resurfacing project were Clark County and several townships: Bethel, Mad River, Springfield, German and Moorefield.
Clark County, as its own jurisdiction, received $439,778.09 in grant funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission.
Bethel Township received $122,953.07 in grant funding, while German Township received $151,378.15; Mad River, $179,416.37; Moorefield, $121,742.27; Springfield, $131,287.67.
Half the funding for the resurfacing projects came from Ohio Public Works Commission grant money, with the multi-jurisdiction resurfacing project totaling $2.6 million. The jurisdictions included this year in the resurfacing matched the grant funding they received for the project, as a 50% match was required for the competitive grant.
“When you can spend one dollar and have a grant dollar match it, it’s a good thing,” said Clark County Engineer’s Office Deputy Dean Fenton. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
Here are the roads paved through the project, organized by jurisdiction:
Clark County
Moorefield Road, beginning at Urbana Road and ending at Mahar Road
Bethel Township
Bischoff Road, from Tillie Lane to Milton-Carlisle Road
Dille Road, from the bottom of the hill to the bridge
Schiller Avenue, from Lake Road to South Medway-New Carlisle Road
Tulip Road, from Dille Road to Lake Road
West Union Road, from South Medway-New Carlisle Road to the bend
Union Road, from Spangler Road to the nearby bridge
Whaley Road, from West Union Road to U.S. Route 40
German Township
Covina Drive, from Delrey Road to Hanson Road
Anita Drive, from Delrey Road to its end
Walnut Grove Lane, from Hanson Road to its end
Deer Run Road, from Stoney Creek Street to its end
Maple Grove Road, in its entirety
Stoney Creek Street, from Maple Grove Road to its end
Autumn Creek Drive, from Saint Paris Park to its end
Stone Bridge Drive, from Autumn Creek Drive to its end
Moss Point Lane, from Stone Bridge Road to its end
Sarah-Leigh Avenue, from Penny Park to Joshane Street
Joshane Street, in its entirety
Zachary Avenue, from Joshane Street to its end
Kelley Avenue, from Joshane Street to its end
Moorefield Township
Anoka Street, from Montego Avenue to Imperial Drive
Biscayne Drive, from Ridgewood Road to Middle Urbana Road
Imperial Drive, from Willowbrook Drive to Montego Drive
Mumper Road, from Morris Road to Prairie Road
Mad River Township
Fowler Road, from North Enon Road to Broadway Road
Springfield Township
Laybourne Road, from South Bird Road to North Fork Ditch
Ra-Mar Drive, from Marbella to State Route 72
The grant agreement for the repaving project was approved in March, with the engineer’s office submitting a proposal a year prior. Most state funding through grant agreements is available to awardees on July 1 every year, Fenton said, but last year amid pandemic-induced funding freezes, the money needed for the project wasn’t handed over to Clark County until late fall, delaying repaving to April 2021.
Fenton noted that given the agreeable weather this spring, paving crews of A&B Asphalt Corporation completed the project by the end of May.