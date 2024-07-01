Murder, mystery, magic to mix for State Theater dinner experience

In its second year, SPA continues offering a variety of performing arts experiences. Its first murder mystery dinner event a year ago was an experiment to see how it could go and its reception prompted the group members to revisit the whodunnit in fresh ways.

The program differentiated itself from the beginning as it leads with a magic show and then goes on to the mystery, so you get magic combined with an escape room feel thrown in for good measure. Showtime’s Jake Lundgren, whose magic skills will be on display, originally wrote the show as a college student and other SPAC members added to the final production.

There will be similarities but differences to the previous mystery, adding what SPA vice president Kolton Rice calls vignettes. Without giving anything away, they involve a bartender, a diet drink and diabetic insulin pen.

Moving the production to the State Theater opened other possibilities

“We had to be really creative because the State is so much bigger and the ending is different. All seven characters have modes and means, and the goal is to get to the ending,” Rice said

Admission includes an Italian-themed meal and the event. Vegetarian and vegan options will be available, and the State’s bar will be open, but those beverages will be sold separately and not included in the admission price.

The show is a fundraiser for SPA, which is establishing itself in the Springfield community with adult, student and children’s shows. Around 13 people are involved, meaning a lot of opinions on what to present but with a common goal.

“We want this mystery dinner to be a staple event of Showtime, but it’s not all we do,” said Rice. “This is our outreach, a way of bringing arts to the community.”

The group is planning a cabaret show in the fall, youth shows and a hybrid youth-adult show. Showtime also offers acting classing for youth focusing on stage presence, acting and other factors.

“Where we’re at now is a good point,” Rice said.

HOW TO GO

What: “Deadly Deceptions: A Murder Mystery Magic Experience”

Where: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19

Admission: $65

More info: www.showtimeperformingartsohio.org/