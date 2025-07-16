Multiple alerts in place for Greene County drivers as repairs, projects take place

Intermittent evening/overnight lane restrictions.

Completion: September 2025.

Bridge and pavement rehabilitation (South of Ohio 235 to Clark County Line):

Includes minor bridge repairs and work over Beaver Creek.

Completion: November 2025.

I-71 resurfacing (Ohio 134 overpass in Clinton County to Fayette County Line):

Completion: November 2025.

U.S. 35 pavement repair (Between North Bickett Road and Old U.S. 35 interchanges):

Completion: Late Summer/Early Fall 2025.

Pavement & Bridge Rehabilitation (Montgomery County Line to East of N. Fairfield Rd):

Westbound: Reduced to one lane; traffic diverted to collector-distributor lane at I-675.

Eastbound: Two lanes maintained; evening/overnight restrictions possible.

Completion: Fall 2026.

Culvert repairs between Ballard and Jeffersonville Road overpasses:

Intermittent evening/overnight lane restrictions.

Completion: September 2025.

Ohio 68 Multi-Use Trail Project

Location: Between Ohio-To-Erie Trail and Great Council State Park (Oldtown).

Scope: Grade-separated trail, bridges over Oldtown Creek and U.S. 68.

Traffic Impact: Flaggers on U.S. 68; possible closures at Brush Row Road.

Completion: Early 2027.

Guardrail replacement (daytime work: 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)

Traffic maintained with flaggers or temporary signals.

Affected routes:

Ohio 380 (Roxanna New Burlington Road to Xenia city limits)

Ohio725 (South Belleview Drive to Old U.S. 42)

U.S. 42 (Tarbox Cemetery Road to Townsley Road)

Ohio 734 (Blakeley Road to Bryan Road)

Ohio 444 (Springfield Rd to ramp from OH-844) – Shoulder closure only

Ohio 72 closure over I-71 (North of Clinton County Line):

Closed through mid-September 2025.

Detours:

Northbound: I-71 N → Ohio 435 (Fayette Co.) → I-71 S → Ohio 72

Southbound: I-71 S → U.S. 68 (Clinton Co.) → I-71 N → Ohio 72

Additional I-71 restrictions possible.

Over Caesar Creek (Jamestown, between Adams Street and South. Charleston Road):

Closed through September 30, 2025.

Detour: Old U.S. 35 → U.S. 35