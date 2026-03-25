711th Human Performance Wing to welcome new commander

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Robert Bogart will relinquish command to Harrell. Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, commander of AFRL, will preside.

Bogart has been announced as the next commander of Air Force Medical Readiness-Alpha and director of the Defense Health Network Central at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

He will assume command following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell on April 1.

Dale Harrell most recently served as command surgeon for Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson, where he acted as the principal medical advisor to AFMC’s commander.

The wing leads human-focused research, concerning itself with the human and medical dimension of flying and using Air Force planes, weapons and missions.

The 711th was one of the principal missions to be anchored at Wright-Patterson after the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process.

The wing is comprised of the Human Effectiveness Directorate and the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.