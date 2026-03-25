711th Human Performance Wing to welcome new commander

Col. Dale Harrell will take command of the 711th at an Air Force Museum ceremony
Col. Dale Harrell, then the 88th Medical Group commander, discusses Wright-Patterson Medical Center services with retirees in October 2022 at Hope Hotel. (Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Col. Dale Harrell, then the 88th Medical Group commander, discusses Wright-Patterson Medical Center services with retirees in October 2022 at Hope Hotel. (Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
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A key mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is about to welcome a new commander.

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing will host a change-of-command ceremony Monday to welcome Col. Dale Harrell as its next commander.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Robert Bogart will relinquish command to Harrell. Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, commander of AFRL, will preside.

Bogart has been announced as the next commander of Air Force Medical Readiness-Alpha and director of the Defense Health Network Central at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Brig. Gen. Robert K. Bogart, then the command surgeon for the headquarters of Air Combat Command, visits the 319th Medical Group in 2023 at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Air Force photo

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He will assume command following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell on April 1.

Dale Harrell most recently served as command surgeon for Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson, where he acted as the principal medical advisor to AFMC’s commander.

The wing leads human-focused research, concerning itself with the human and medical dimension of flying and using Air Force planes, weapons and missions.

The 711th was one of the principal missions to be anchored at Wright-Patterson after the 2005 BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure) process.

The wing is comprised of the Human Effectiveness Directorate and the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

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Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.