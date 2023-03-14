Multi-state storage unit company building Clark County complex

A storage company business operating in more than 20 states is building a new complex in German Twp. that will include nearly 400 units in 61,000 square feet of space on seven acres of land.
KO Storage could open the new site by mid July, according to Ross Stickler, the company’s senior project manager.
The self-storage units under construction at 3757 Troy Road near Ballentine Pike will include 140 climate-controlled indoor and 250 drive-up exterior options. They will range in size from the smallest at 5x5, roughly equal to a regular closet, to the largest at 10x30, which offers room for small boats and recreational equipment.
The facility will be a secured site with fencing and security cameras throughout and fully lit. Hours are expected to be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for patrons.
Rates are not finalized yet, Stickler said.
Earth work and grading of the site are complete, and crews are in the final stages of preparing for concrete contractors, who are expected to take about 1.5 months for their work. If construction goes as planned, the units could open in July, Stickler said.
KO Storage also owns a nearby storage facility on Troy Road (State Route 41) that will remain in operation after the new project next to Crown Market in Lawrenceville is finished.
“We have both sites that will be ours,” Stickler said.
The company is based in Minnetonka, Minn., and has about 180 storage facilities in 22 states in the U.S.
KO Storage is available by phone at 937-802-9707 or on its website at KOstorage.com.
