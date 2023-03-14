Multi-state storage unit company building Clark County complex

Earth work and grading of the site are complete, and crews are in the final stages of preparing for concrete contractors, who are expected to take about 1.5 months for their work. If construction goes as planned, the units could open in July, Stickler said.

KO Storage also owns a nearby storage facility on Troy Road (State Route 41) that will remain in operation after the new project next to Crown Market in Lawrenceville is finished.

“We have both sites that will be ours,” Stickler said.

The company is based in Minnetonka, Minn., and has about 180 storage facilities in 22 states in the U.S.

KO Storage is available by phone at 937-802-9707 or on its website at KOstorage.com.