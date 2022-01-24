Hamburger icon
More National Guard members to be deployed to Springfield to help with COVID-19 testing

Soldiers of the Ohio National Guard were deployed to Springfield Regional Medical Center as part of the state's COVID-19 response. More are expected to be deployed in the area to help with testing. Photo provided by Mercy Health.

By Hasan Karim
42 minutes ago

More Ohio national guard members are being allocated to Springfield as part of a larger push to support COVID-19 testing sites and tackle other needs in the southern and western portions of the state heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The changes in the deployment of Ohio National Guard members include new support for a testing locations Springfield at 2501 E. High St., and will be led by the Clark County Combined Health District and the City of Springfield.

The news follows a shifting in national guard resources from some counties that have seen a decrease in the demand for COVID-19 testing in order to support harder hit areas as there has been a surge in new cases driving hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the state this month to their highest levels throughout the pandemic.

Testing sites at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton, the Walker Center in Cleveland and Summit County’s drive-thru testing location in Akron all closed either over the weekend or earlier this month due to a decrease in testing demand in those areas, according to the Ohio National Guard.

“Resources from closed testing locations are being shifted to support area hospitals or other Guard missions in other parts of the state. The Guard is offering support in every region of Ohio, whether for testing site support, or clinical or non-clinical support in hospitals,” said a Monday news release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

The Ohio National Guard currently has 13 medical teams, roughly 130 Guard members, and 180 support teams, roughly 1,800 Guard members, deployed in the state. Of those support teams, 24 of them or roughly 240 Guard members are providing support at 18 testing centers in the state.

The news of guard members being deployed at a testing site in Springfield follows the arrival of troops last week to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. That included 20 clinical and non-clinical guard members to support healthcare teams and providers, according to Mercy Health.

