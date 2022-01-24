More National Guard members to be deployed to Springfield to help with COVID-19 testing

The changes in the deployment of Ohio National Guard members include new support for a testing locations Springfield at 2501 E. High St., and will be led by the Clark County Combined Health District and the City of Springfield.

The news follows a shifting in national guard resources from some counties that have seen a decrease in the demand for COVID-19 testing in order to support harder hit areas as there has been a surge in new cases driving hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the state this month to their highest levels throughout the pandemic.