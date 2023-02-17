Miami University unveils $10.7 million Innovation College@Elm business incubator

“College@Elm will demonstrate the value of infusing talented and creative people into the local entrepreneurial ecosystems and establish a model for communities like Oxford of the powerful synergies of technology and art, imagination and ingenuity that will restore the Midwest as the nation’s economic engine and advance local economies,” said Crawford of the project.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement on the innovation center, noting: “The grand opening of the College@Elm at Miami University is an example of how Ohio’s colleges and universities are not only developing talent, but they are also shaping new partnerships, new opportunities, and improved quality of life that will keep graduates here for decades.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Our smaller and mid-sized cities, like Oxford, are a rich part of the social fabric of this state and with the expansion of the Vibrant Communities Grant Program, even the smallest villages in Ohio can better develop their communities to build a stronger economic future.” DeWine said.

The formerly abandoned building, which was built in 1951, is now the new center of Miami’s joint efforts with the city of Oxford, state agencies and local industry to create a “three-block undeveloped area in Oxford’s business district into a high-tech innovation and creativity corridor,” said school officials.

Anchor tenants include The Fischer Group — a Butler County manufacturing company — 1809 Capital firm, the city of Oxford and Miami University.

The new center is named in honor of Miami graduates and long-time donors Lee and Rosemary Fisher.

Miami University has won growing statewide and national acclaim for its student and staff entrepreneurial programs, many of which are coordinated from the Farmers School of Business as well as other departments at the university.

J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO, said “as one of the first Vibrant Community Program investments, College@Elm demonstrates how public-private partnerships can fuel innovation, build businesses and create jobs in underserved communities that have historically played a critical role in Ohio’s economic success.”