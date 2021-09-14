springfield-news-sun logo
Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
41 minutes ago
Hospital has gradually expanded its footprint, upgraded services offered to local patients over the years.

Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital recently celebrated its 70th anniversary of caring for patients in Champaign County and nearby communities.

The hospital’s anniversary was on Sunday and it opened its doors in Urbana on Sept. 12, 1951. It was founded by the Sisters of Mercy and at the time, it was the first hospital to offer services in Urbana.

Since then, the hospital has gradually expanded its footprint and has upgraded the services it offers to local patients as well as upgraded its facilities, according to a news release from Mercy Health.

Those services include new programs such as Community Paramedicine, senior behavioral health, intense Cardiac Rehab as well as the addition of sleep studies.

In addition to that, a complete renovation of the main entrance, an upgraded sterile surgery department and renovated imaging services have taken place in recent years.

“It has been an honor to serve the community of Urbana for the last 70 years,” said Jamie Houseman, president, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

“With the recent upgrades and achievements, including being rated as a 5-star CMS hospital, I am eagerly looking forward to continuing to provide the highest quality of care to this community for another 70 years and beyond,” Houseman said in the news release.

Mercy Health has a large presence in both Clark and Champaign counties and also administers the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

In addition to its two hospitals in the area, Mercy Health also supports physician practices as well as other forms of outpatient services.

