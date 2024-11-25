Mercy Health Springfield, Urbana kick off holiday season with annual celebration

Donors will have their loved ones’ names put on a snowflake ornament to help decorate one of the Christmas trees in the SRMC lobby through the season, which will be on display during the celebration.

The ornaments can then be picked up between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3, when the trees are taken down. After those dates, they will be available at the SRMC volunteer office.

Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside SRMC or call the volunteer services office at 937-523-5190 to request a form by mail.

At the Urbana Hospital, TWIG 13 will host a similar celebration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the main lobby of the former McAuley Center.

Donors’ loved ones will be celebrated with a light on the tree, and will receive a keepsake snowflake ornament after the tree lighting.

Those who can’t attend the event can still arrange for pickup of their ornament by calling the Volunteer Services Office.

At both events, community members can make a minimum $5 donation to help fund charitable care and equipment purchases.

For questions or more information about either event, call 937-523-5190.