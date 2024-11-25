Breaking: Southeastern school report card: Some scores down, but highest in county on tests

Mercy Health Springfield, Urbana kick off holiday season with annual celebration

Mercy Health – Springfield and Urbana are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lights of Love Celebration. Contributed

Mercy Health – Springfield and Urbana are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lights of Love Celebration. Contributed
News
By
1 minute ago
X

Mercy Health will soon kick off the holiday season with its annual Lights of Love Celebration for community members to participate in and “remember the important people in your life while also supporting top quality care.”

The Springfield Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will host the 33rd annual Tree Lighting Service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the main lobby, along with Christmas carols, treats and other festivities.

ExploreHere’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving ... but don’t stress about it

Donors will have their loved ones’ names put on a snowflake ornament to help decorate one of the Christmas trees in the SRMC lobby through the season, which will be on display during the celebration.

The ornaments can then be picked up between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3, when the trees are taken down. After those dates, they will be available at the SRMC volunteer office.

Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside SRMC or call the volunteer services office at 937-523-5190 to request a form by mail.

At the Urbana Hospital, TWIG 13 will host a similar celebration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the main lobby of the former McAuley Center.

ExploreNew Carlisle city manager Bridge resigns, Kitko takes his place for now

Donors’ loved ones will be celebrated with a light on the tree, and will receive a keepsake snowflake ornament after the tree lighting.

Those who can’t attend the event can still arrange for pickup of their ornament by calling the Volunteer Services Office.

At both events, community members can make a minimum $5 donation to help fund charitable care and equipment purchases.

For questions or more information about either event, call 937-523-5190.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Dessert auction, Turkey Trot and more...
2
Here’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving ... but don’t stress about...
3
Southeastern school report card: Some scores down, but highest in...
4
New Carlisle city manager Bridge resigns, Kitko takes his place for now
5
Motherhood, Part II: Mixing grown and flown with ‘not quite on our own’

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.