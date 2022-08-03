Mercy Health-Springfield team adds gastroenterologist

The most commonly known cause of gastroparesis is diabetes, which can damage the vagus nerve, which is part of the nervous system that controls different functions within the body, like digestion. Intestinal surgery and nervous system diseases may also be to blame in some cases, but the cause of most cases is still unknown, the hospital network said.

There is no cure for gastroparesis, but lifestyle changes and other treatment options can help patients manage the condition and live comfortable lives, according to Mercy Health.

Edhi said this could begin with chewing food well or eating smaller meals throughout the day instead of three large meals. Several medications can also help with treating symptoms and providing relief.

Edhi this month became the fourth provider seeing patients at Mercy Health – MercyCrest Gastroenterology at 30 West McCreight Ave., Suite 211 in Springfield. He comes to Mercy Health – Springfield from William Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the Aga Khan University Karachi in Pakistan.