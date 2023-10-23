Mercy Health seeks volunteers at Springfield, Urbana hospitals

Mercy Health is looking for volunteers to serve patients at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital.

Volunteers provide service and support to patients and staff. They serve in many capacities and locations, such as the birthing center, surgery waiting room, lab, pharmacy, gift shop, imaging center and more.

Bob Stough, a volunteer since 2001, said 22 years and almost 8,000 volunteer hours later, he’s still trying to make patients comfortable.

“After numerous back surgeries, I realized how nervous and anxious patients awaiting a procedure would be. I knew if I could make them feel a little better, make them smile a little, and help them feel more comfortable about their upcoming procedure, I could feel better about myself and feel that I’ve accomplished something worthwhile,” he said.

Gabbie Ramos, a surgery waiting room volunteer since 2022, volunteers while working toward applying for medical school.

“I volunteer because I like to provide a helping hand to those in need and make sure no one ever feels alone with what they’re going through,” she said.

Last year, volunteers donated nearly 24,000 volunteers hours.

Mercy Health has several openings, and those interested must apply and interview. For more information, contact the volunteer department, Brad Soles, at 937-523-5192 or Brooke Martinez at 937-523-5193.