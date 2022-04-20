springfield-news-sun logo
Mercy Health names new leader to Springfield’s emergency and ambulatory services

Frank Farkash is the new executive director of Emergency and Ambulatory Services for Mercy Health - Springfield. Photo provided by Mercy Health.

Frank Farkash is the new executive director of Emergency and Ambulatory Services for Mercy Health - Springfield. Photo provided by Mercy Health.

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
8 minutes ago

A Beavercreek man has been named the new executive director of Emergency and Ambulatory Services for Mercy Health – Springfield.

Frank Farkash began his new role on Monday, according to the hospital network.

“We are very excited to welcome Frank to the Mercy Health family,” said Rhonda Beane, Chief Nursing Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield. “He holds a unique skillset with a strong desire to bridge the gaps between clinical teams and the C-suite. He believes there is a power in bringing clinical perspectives into the boardroom to positively impact patients, staff, and providers. It’s clear that he will be an incredible addition to our team.”

Frank comes to Mercy Health with more than 16 years of progressive clinical, quality improvement, and administrative experience, according to Mercy Health.

ExploreBlood drives among events happening in Clark, Champaign counties this week

He previously worked for Kettering Health, where he held roles that included Director of Emergency and Trauma Services, Director of Clinical Quality, and Clinical Nurse Manager.

Prior to moving to Ohio, he worked in various clinical roles at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Frank completed his undergraduate and graduate nursing education at Southern Adventist University, and is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, with graduation slated for the end of the month.

Frank’s wife, Kristie, also works in the health care industry, serving as a family nurse practitioner specializing in endocrinology and diabetes management, according to the hospital network.

