Mercy Health names new leader to Springfield’s emergency and ambulatory services

Frank Farkash began his new role on Monday, according to the hospital network.

“We are very excited to welcome Frank to the Mercy Health family,” said Rhonda Beane, Chief Nursing Officer for Mercy Health – Springfield. “He holds a unique skillset with a strong desire to bridge the gaps between clinical teams and the C-suite. He believes there is a power in bringing clinical perspectives into the boardroom to positively impact patients, staff, and providers. It’s clear that he will be an incredible addition to our team.”