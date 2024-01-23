Memorial services for former Springfield Mayor Copeland set

Littleton & Rue, owned by current Mayor Rob Rue, is handling services.

>> Former Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland: ‘He led with his heart’

Rue said Monday despite their political differences, he and Copeland worked together remarkably well, sharing a common interest and passion for the city and its citizens.

Copeland served on the city commission from 1988 through 2023. He was elected mayor by fellow commissioners from 1990 to 1994, and he served again as mayor from 1998 until his retirement. In 2003, he was the first mayor directly elected by city voters since 1914.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday asked that flags in Springfield be flown at half-staff through Saturday, following a request by Rue for the same.