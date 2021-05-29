Memorial Day weekend deals for veterans at local restaurants

The restaurant will be closed on Memorial Day in observance of the holiday.

Le Torte Dolci

Le Torte Dolci is offering a 10% discount on all items purchased by military members.

The discount is applicable for veterans of all military branches.

Le Torte Dolci is located at 36B, N Fountain Ave in Springfield.

The bakery will be closed on Sunday and Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Speakeasy Ramen

Speakeasy Ramen will be offering their regular 10% military discount.

The military discount is available for all active and retired military members.

Speakeasy Ramen is located at 365 Ludlow Ave in Springfield.

The restaurant will be closed on Memorial Day in observation of the holiday.

Stella Bleu

Stella Bleu will be offering a 10% discount on meals ordered by military members.

The discount is available for all active military members and veterans.

Stella Bleu is located at 20 N Fountain Ave in Springfield.

The restaurant will be closed on Memorial Day in observation of the holiday.

571 Grill & Draft House

571 Grill & Draft House will be offering a 10% discount on meals ordered by military members.

The discount is available for all active military members and veterans.

571 Grill & Draft House is located at 12389 Milton Carlisle Rd in New Carlisle.

The restaurant will be closed on Memorial Day in observation of the holiday.