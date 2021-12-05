Meeting theme to explore ‘Better Health for All’

The program will be moderated by Nettie Carter Smith. Those participating can send in questions and take part in polls.

“There’s going to be a lot of information in one hour,” Elder said. “It’s a great way to sit down at lunch and learn about resources and action.”

This outing will also be expanded from a maximum of 100 participants to 500. Elder said previously that some people wanted to join the program late after the maximum had been reached, but this allows for more participation.

Pre-registration is required and can be done through a link at CHF’s website at https://community-health-foundation.org/break-for-health-2020-21/.

Elder said CHF will continue to present Break for Health programs quarterly in 2022.

“We could cover even more if we had more than an hour and it’s great to leave them wanting more. We’ve had a great response and we’re committed to continuing,” she said.