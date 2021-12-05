Meeting theme to explore ‘Better Health for All’

Community Health Foundation (CHF) will branch out in a different direction with its final Break for Health online program of 2021 with a topic that puts everybody’s well-being in the spotlight.
“Better Health for All” will feature a panel discussion focused on why diversity, equity and inclusion are keys to building a healthier overall community. The free webinar will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, on Zoom.
“Even for somebody in good health, this will talk about why we need to care for others as well as ourselves,” said Joan Elder, CHF’s Break for Health program coordinator. “This is a really timely topic and will teach why we need to reach our fullest, healthiest potential.”
The event will follow past webinars with a range of local panelists. Jamie Carmichael, chief health opportunity advisor at the Ohio Department of Health, will be a special guest panelist. She was recently chosen to lead the department’s new Office of Health Opportunity.
Elder said having someone from a state office is a good building block for future programs. Local contributors will include Stephen Massey of CitiLookout Counseling and Trauma Recovery Center; Cheryl Dover, minority business development coordinator for the City of Springfield; Marcia Garrison of the Clark County Combined Health District; and Pedro Hernandez, who helps serve New Carlisle’s Hispanic population at a health center.
The program will be moderated by Nettie Carter Smith. Those participating can send in questions and take part in polls.
“There’s going to be a lot of information in one hour,” Elder said. “It’s a great way to sit down at lunch and learn about resources and action.”
This outing will also be expanded from a maximum of 100 participants to 500. Elder said previously that some people wanted to join the program late after the maximum had been reached, but this allows for more participation.
Pre-registration is required and can be done through a link at CHF’s website at https://community-health-foundation.org/break-for-health-2020-21/.
Elder said CHF will continue to present Break for Health programs quarterly in 2022.
“We could cover even more if we had more than an hour and it’s great to leave them wanting more. We’ve had a great response and we’re committed to continuing,” she said.
